The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,237,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,304,000 after buying an additional 502,235 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,260. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

