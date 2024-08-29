The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 1.0 %

BKGFY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 47,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,494. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3949 per share. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.