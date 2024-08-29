Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $881.12

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $881.12 and last traded at $878.74, with a volume of 10188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $873.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $797.48 and its 200-day moving average is $658.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after buying an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $131,014,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

