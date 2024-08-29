Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 4,156,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,452,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,395,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,328,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after buying an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,542,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

