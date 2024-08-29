TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the July 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.
TCL Electronics Stock Down 5.6 %
TCLHF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344. TCL Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
TCL Electronics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TCL Electronics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.