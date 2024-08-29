TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the July 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

TCL Electronics Stock Down 5.6 %

TCLHF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344. TCL Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

