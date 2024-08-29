Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 235,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 8,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

TGT traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $156.86. 2,654,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average is $154.85. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

