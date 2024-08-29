Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and $316.34 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.39434399 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $709.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.39434399 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $709.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/."

