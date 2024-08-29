T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,242,699 shares of company stock valued at $399,208,129. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

