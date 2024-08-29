Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance
NYSE:STG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 420,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Sunlands Technology Group
