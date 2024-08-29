Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE:STG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 420,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

About Sunlands Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.