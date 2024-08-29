Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 630,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,055,000 after purchasing an additional 275,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 108.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 175,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,984. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

