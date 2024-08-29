Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Position Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of Stride worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 219,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,224. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

