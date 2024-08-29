Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 29th (ATNM, BNZL, CBG, CNXN, CPYYY, DOC, E, FIVE, FL, GOLD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 29th:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 3,350 ($44.18) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.61).

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 620 ($8.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 375 ($4.95).

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $39.60 price target on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $108.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $262.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $247.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $159.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $131.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

