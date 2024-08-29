Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 375 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.36. 2,825,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.93 and its 200-day moving average is $530.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.