Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,609. The stock has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

