Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,384,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 997,538 shares.The stock last traded at $58.94 and had previously closed at $58.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -268.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

