Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.28

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 168313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Stagwell Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stagwell by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 519,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

