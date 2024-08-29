St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 437 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.