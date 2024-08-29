SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.73

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 42367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
