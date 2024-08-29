SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.73

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 42367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

