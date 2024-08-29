SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $80.19 and a 1-year high of $122.43.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

