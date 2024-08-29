SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,954. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

