Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $24,404,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,717.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 272,398 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 257,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LUV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 3,625,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,221. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Finally, Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

