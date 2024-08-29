SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 3.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 4,177,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,475,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,728 shares of company stock worth $3,262,476 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

