SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

