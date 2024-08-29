Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 87.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
WXXWY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 27,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
