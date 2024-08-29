Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 87.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

WXXWY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 27,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

