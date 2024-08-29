Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Grows By 622.1%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 622.1% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

WTHVF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,369. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.