Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Decreases By 75.7%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 6,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.9 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
