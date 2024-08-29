Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Decreases By 75.7%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 6,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.9 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

