Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Grows By 351.0%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 351.0% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41. Taikisha has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.60.
About Taikisha
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.