Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Grows By 351.0%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 351.0% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41. Taikisha has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.60.

About Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

