Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Increases By 270.7%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,600 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the July 31st total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 735.0 days.
Swire Properties Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWPFF remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Swire Properties Company Profile
