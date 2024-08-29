Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 777.8%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 777.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

