Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Decreases By 83.3%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jet2 Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRTGF remained flat at $19.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.