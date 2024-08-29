Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Increases By 200.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.