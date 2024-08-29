Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Increases By 200.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
