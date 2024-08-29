Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Grows By 200.0%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
DOTDF stock remained flat at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
