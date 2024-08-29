Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Grows By 185.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.56.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
