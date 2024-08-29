Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Grows By 185.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.