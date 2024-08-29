Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Grows By 182.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 155,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.85.
Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
