Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Declines By 87.6%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.5 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BLRDF remained flat at $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
