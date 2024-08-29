Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Declines By 87.6%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.5 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF remained flat at $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.