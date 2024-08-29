Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 57.0%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF remained flat at $51.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.