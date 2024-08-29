Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 57.0%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF remained flat at $51.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $51.26.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.