Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Drops By 29.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AKZOY stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

