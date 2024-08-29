Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Expands By 182.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,212,400 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the July 31st total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.

Air China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AICAF remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

About Air China

See Also

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

