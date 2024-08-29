Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Expands By 182.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,212,400 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the July 31st total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.
Air China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AICAF remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
About Air China
