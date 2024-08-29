Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 67 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,592,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,018,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $877.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

