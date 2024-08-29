SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Up 263.1% in August

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 263.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GINX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

