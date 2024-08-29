Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.26 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.260 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. 3,067,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,966. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

