Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.14

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 177708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.