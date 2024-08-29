Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 6.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 337,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

