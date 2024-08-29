Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Savills has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $16.15.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

