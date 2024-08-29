Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Savills Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Savills has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $16.15.
About Savills
