Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 936 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604,194. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

