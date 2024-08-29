Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.65.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,250,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.