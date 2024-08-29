Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.00. 4,711,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,299. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $4,039,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,964 shares of company stock worth $35,273,059 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

