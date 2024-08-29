Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 201,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,208. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $550.93 and a 200-day moving average of $530.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.