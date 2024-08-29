Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
LLY stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $948.94. 1,679,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $888.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
