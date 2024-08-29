Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.66 and a 200-day moving average of $264.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

